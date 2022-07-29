Advertise with Us
Raleigh woman deliberately run over twice and killed, police say

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed Thursday night after police say she was intentionally run over twice before the suspect got out of their car and assaulted her even more.

Memphis police responded to the incident at 8:55 p.m. at the intersection of Frayser-Raleigh Road and New Allen Road, and detained the suspect who police say knew the victim.

The woman did not survive her injuries.

