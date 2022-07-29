Raleigh woman deliberately run over twice and killed, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was killed Thursday night after police say she was intentionally run over twice before the suspect got out of their car and assaulted her even more.

Memphis police responded to the incident at 8:55 p.m. at the intersection of Frayser-Raleigh Road and New Allen Road, and detained the suspect who police say knew the victim.

The woman did not survive her injuries.

