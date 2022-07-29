Rain likely this weekend, but temperatures will be lower

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain is moving through some areas north of I-40 this morning, but all of us will have the potential for showers today. Scattered storms will be likely this afternoon and evening. Some storms could have small hail and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon and it will feel muggy.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 87 degrees. Winds: South at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible over the weekend as the front stalls over the area. It won’t be a complete wash-out, but you should prepare to see some rounds of rain. Some storms could have lightning and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s both days.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will still be possible Monday, but the rest of the week will be mostly dry. High temperatures will increase to the lower 90s Monday and upper 90s Tuesday.

