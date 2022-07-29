Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Oxford man arrested after filming video of kittens being killed, police say

Carl Travis Jr.
Carl Travis Jr.(Oxford PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department arrested an 18-year-old for aggravated animal cruelty.

Police were notified of a video of a man recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road on July 25.

The next day, officers arrested Carl Travis, Jr., of Grenada.

Travis Jr. was given a bond of $5,000 and charged with a felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing
Mother, son fatally stabbed in Raleigh
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Jose Murillo Salgado mugshot
Man accused of stabbing mother and son to death arrested

Latest News

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith
Young Dolph murder suspects appear in court
Quentin Cook
Suspect charged, accused of intentionally running woman over
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court