Oxford man arrested after filming video of kittens being killed, police say
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department arrested an 18-year-old for aggravated animal cruelty.
Police were notified of a video of a man recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road on July 25.
The next day, officers arrested Carl Travis, Jr., of Grenada.
Travis Jr. was given a bond of $5,000 and charged with a felony.
