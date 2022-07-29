Oxford man arrested after filming video of kittens being killed, police say

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford Police Department arrested an 18-year-old for aggravated animal cruelty.

Police were notified of a video of a man recording himself killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road on July 25.

The next day, officers arrested Carl Travis, Jr., of Grenada.

Travis Jr. was given a bond of $5,000 and charged with a felony.

