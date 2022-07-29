Advertise with Us
On-duty MPD officer cited after running traffic light, police say

Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was cited Thursday after he reportedly ran a traffic light while on duty.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a police officer at the intersection of Person Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard. The officer involved, the driver and two passengers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The officer was issued a citation for disregarding the red light.

The driver of the other vehicle had a revoked license and no proof of insurance, according to MPD.

He is currently getting medical clearance before officers book him into Shelby County Jail.

