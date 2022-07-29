Advertise with Us
Officer adopts dog after rescuing animal from hot car: ‘Never neglected again’

Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last...
Authorities in New York report an officer has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car last month.(New York Police Department 19th Precinct)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (Gray News) - An officer in New York has adopted a dog she helped save from a hot car in Manhattan last month.

According to the New York Police Department 19th Precinct, Officer Maharaj adopted the dog this week after she helped rescue it on June 18.

Authorities said concerned residents saw the dog locked in the car that day and called 911. Arriving officers reported they broke a window and were able to get the animal out of the vehicle.

According to the NYPD, the dog was in distress and locked in the hot car for more than two hours.

On Wednesday, police shared the rescued dog would “not be neglected again” because Officer Maharaj adopted him.

New York police also thanked the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for caring for the animal.

