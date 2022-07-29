Advertise with Us
More scattered storms as a front lingers over the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon as a front lingers across the area. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s. Rain will be heavy at times in some storms. Winds will turn northwest at 5-10 mph late in the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a passing downpour. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light.

WEEKEND: Scattered rain chances will linger both days, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out. Some sun is possible early in the day Saturday with the highest chance for storms late in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the mid 70s. An additional1-2″ of rain is possible in some areas.

NEXT WEEK: We will finally start to dry out at the start of next week with highs inching back into the mid to upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday. It will remain unseasonably hot through Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

