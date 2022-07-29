The Memphis Tigers football team places 5th in the AAC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Football team comes in 5th for pre-season media poll

Last season the Tigers finished with a season record of 6-6.

Ryan Silverfield commented on the season.

“I was displeased with our effort last year, and how we ended up and that ultimately falls on me.” Says Silverfield. “We’ve just got to be better. It starts with me and our players understand the importance of this year, just like they do every year. They’ve worked their tails off this offseason and they have a sense of urgency. We’re chasing a championship. I think that’s important. We are taking a one day at a time approach, but we’re excited to see how this season unfolds.”

Last season the Tiger’s season was cut short at the bowl game in Hawaii because of Covid.

The Tigers open their season on Sept. 3rd at Mississippi State.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.