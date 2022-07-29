Memphis Tigers Basketball none conference announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -MEMPHIS TIGER BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SLATE SET

The Non-Conference Schedule is finally set for the Memphis Tigers Basketball team.

After a pair of late October Exhibitions against CBU and Lane College, the Tigers open the Regular Season with two straight Road games at Vanderbilt and St. Louis on November 7th and 15th.

The Home opener against VCU is Nov. 20th.

Then it’s off to Orlando for the ESPN Invitation, where they’ll start with Seton Hall on the 24th.

Ole Miss, Florida State, Oklahoma, Stanford, and Nebraska are also in the field.

Home against North Alabama Nov. 30th.

Ole Miss comes to FedEx Forum on Dec. 3rd

Little Rock visits on Dec. 6th.

Memphis gets Auburn in Atlanta on Dec. 10th

Then, at Alabama on the 13th.

Former Tiger Tony Madlock brings Alabama State to the Forum for the Final Non-Conference Game on Dec. 21st.

The AAC League Schedule is expected to be out soon.

