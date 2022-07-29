Man assaulted girlfriend and had a stolen MPD handgun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Man assaults his girlfriend and steals her AC unit in Memphis.

On July 29, 2022, at 4:50 a.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a call about a Domestic Violence case.

The victim argued outside of her apartment with her boyfriend, Jibril Johnson.

After the argument, Johnson struck the victim in the mouth, knocking out her teeth.

The suspect then went to the back of the Victims apartment and took her AC unit.

Before the suspect left, he assaulted the victim one more time.

Officers arrested Johnson in an abandoned apartment, finding two handguns with the victim’s belongings.

One of the handguns was identified as an MPD stolen weapon.

Johnson is being held at 201 Poplar.

