Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Man assaulted girlfriend and had a stolen MPD handgun

Man was found in abandoned apartment.
Man was found in abandoned apartment.(Memphis Police Department)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Man assaults his girlfriend and steals her AC unit in Memphis.

On July 29, 2022, at 4:50 a.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a call about a Domestic Violence case.

The victim argued outside of her apartment with her boyfriend, Jibril Johnson.

After the argument, Johnson struck the victim in the mouth, knocking out her teeth.

The suspect then went to the back of the Victims apartment and took her AC unit.

Before the suspect left, he assaulted the victim one more time.

Officers arrested Johnson in an abandoned apartment, finding two handguns with the victim’s belongings.

One of the handguns was identified as an MPD stolen weapon.

Johnson is being held at 201 Poplar.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing
Mother, son fatally stabbed in Raleigh
Jose Murillo Salgado mugshot
Man accused of stabbing mother and son to death arrested

Latest News

Hattiloo Theatre
Plans for new theatre school could help revitalize North Memphis neighborhood
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 29, 2022
Hattiloo Theater school
Hattiloo Theater school
Barry Anderson
Midtown neighborhood sees uptick in crime, long-time resident hopes for change