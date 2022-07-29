Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijo

Advertise with Us
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s La Prensa Latina highlights a new Latin singing festival.

Operations Director Jairo Arguijo joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how a couple of entrepreneurs came together to organize the first “Latin Singing Festival in Memphis”.

He also talked about how a Mexican icon is now the center of the new stage musical.

Watch her interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

