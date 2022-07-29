Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn.

The suspect is in custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

Hwy 61 is shut down for further investigation.

