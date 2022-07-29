Advertise with Us
Hostage situation in Tunica leads to arrest of suspect

victim caught in a hostage situation.(Canva)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested for a hostage situation at an America’s Best Value Inn.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office received a call before 11:00 a.m. about a hostage situation in Robinsonville at an America’s Best Value Inn.

The suspect is in custody, and the victim was transported to the hospital.

Hwy 61 is shut down for further investigation.

