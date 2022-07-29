Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing
Mother, son fatally stabbed in Raleigh
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say
Jose Murillo Salgado mugshot
Man accused of stabbing mother and son to death arrested
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Bill McCall, 39, is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious battery,...
Basketball coach charged after sexually abusing students at his home, sheriff’s office says