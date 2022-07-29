Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Federal judge seizes control of Mississippi jail

Raymond Detention Center
Raymond Detention Center(WLBT)
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has seized control of a Mississippi jail after citing “severely deficient” conditions at the facility.

U.S. Southern District of Mississippi judge Carlton Reeves placed Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center into receivership.

The judge will soon appoint an expert, known as a “receiver,” to temporarily manage the facility in hopes of improving its conditions.

Reeves said that deficiencies in supervision and staffing lead to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.”

Seven individuals died last year while detained at the jail.

An attorney at the Brennan Center for Justice said only eight other times in U.S. history has a judge placed a local jail or state prison into receivership.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing
Mother, son fatally stabbed in Raleigh
Jose Murillo Salgado mugshot
Man accused of stabbing mother and son to death arrested

Latest News

Christi Chen, 39, died while on her honeymoon in Fiji. Her husband, 38-year-old Bradley Robert...
Memphis woman cremated in Fiji, husband charged with murder
Black theater in Memphis plans tuition-free school
Volkswagen
Volkswagen starts US electric vehicle assembly in Tennessee
Richard's Disposal truck
Garbage company files $1.6M lawsuit against city of Jackson