Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Ed Murphy Classic to feature over 50 Olympians

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ed Murphy Classic is happening this weekend with over 50 Olympians scheduled to compete.

This is the 6th year for the event and will broadcast live on ESPN 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday July 30.

Organizer Eddie Murphy Jr. joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the 2-day event that will wrap up with an after party and street vault on Beale Street in front of Alfred’s.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing
Mother, son fatally stabbed in Raleigh
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say
Jose Murillo Salgado mugshot
Man accused of stabbing mother and son to death arrested
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?

Latest News

Ed Murphy Classic to feature over 50 Olympians
Tanger Outlets in Southaven
Tax free weekend underway in Mississippi, Tennessee
Beef, milk prices rise as drought puts strain cattle industry
Beef, milk prices rise as drought puts strain cattle industry
Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijo
Inside La Prensa Latina with Jairo Arguijo