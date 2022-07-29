Ed Murphy Classic to feature over 50 Olympians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Ed Murphy Classic is happening this weekend with over 50 Olympians scheduled to compete.

This is the 6th year for the event and will broadcast live on ESPN 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday July 30.

Organizer Eddie Murphy Jr. joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the 2-day event that will wrap up with an after party and street vault on Beale Street in front of Alfred’s.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

