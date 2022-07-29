Beef, milk prices rise as drought puts strain cattle industry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The lack of rain over the past several weeks has had a major impact on farming, including the cattle industry.

James Mitchell, extension livestock economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agricultural, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the U.S. cattle inventory is seeing its lowest numbers since 2015, along with the impact on consumers.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.