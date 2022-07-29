Advertise with Us
AutoZone Liberty Bowl tickets go on sale August 1

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The AutoZone Liberty Bowl game will be played on December 28 at 4:30 p.m.

The highly anticipated AutoZone Liberty Bowl tickets will go on sale August 1.

Matchups will include teams from the SEC and Big 12.

Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early as seats will sell out fast.

This will be the 64th edition of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

To purchase tickets, call the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at (901)-795-7700.

