Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Woman, teen stabbed to death overnight in Raleigh

Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing
Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and teen tragically died Thursday morning after a stabbing in Raleigh.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a call on Highland Road around 3:35 a.m. where the two victims were found suffering stab wounds.

The 36-year-old woman died on the scene. The 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic incident, according to MPD.

No one is in custody at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee due in court
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. first appeared in court on Wednesday.
Suspect in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee faces judge in Oxford
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

Jaleen Lee charged in burglary
Over $8K worth of property, gun stolen from home in Colonial Acres
Local VFW rep James Palmer Jones with Jeremiah Crum and his new bicycle
Ripley VFW buys new bike for boy who was hit while riding
Jibril Robinson charged in domestic violence case
Man arrested in domestic violence incident in South Memphis
Roemello Cash
Affidavit: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, kills her boyfriend