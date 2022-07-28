Woman, teen stabbed to death overnight in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and teen tragically died Thursday morning after a stabbing in Raleigh.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a call on Highland Road around 3:35 a.m. where the two victims were found suffering stab wounds.

The 36-year-old woman died on the scene. The 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic incident, according to MPD.

No one is in custody at this time.

