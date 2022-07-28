Woman charged in 2021 head-on crash that killed 11-month-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A head-on collision back in 2021 claimed the life of an 11-month-old baby girl and now the woman police say is responsible is facing charges.

On Sept. 1, 2021 Sheeniqua Johnson, 24, was driving on James Road near Mountain Terrace when she attempted to make a left turn but missed.

According to the affidavit, she swerved back to the right to get back into her lane as another driver was coming down James Road in the opposite direction.

The driver tried to avoid crashing but Johnson collided with them head-on in the center turning lane. The 11-month-old died as a result.

Johnson was driving without a valid license at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

Her charges are failure to yield the right of way resulting in death, vehicle turning left at an intersection, no state driver’s license and financial responsibility.

