Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Woman charged in 2021 head-on crash that killed 11-month-old girl

Sheeniqua Johnson charged in fatal 2021 crash
Sheeniqua Johnson charged in fatal 2021 crash(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A head-on collision back in 2021 claimed the life of an 11-month-old baby girl and now the woman police say is responsible is facing charges.

On Sept. 1, 2021 Sheeniqua Johnson, 24, was driving on James Road near Mountain Terrace when she attempted to make a left turn but missed.

According to the affidavit, she swerved back to the right to get back into her lane as another driver was coming down James Road in the opposite direction.

The driver tried to avoid crashing but Johnson collided with them head-on in the center turning lane. The 11-month-old died as a result.

Johnson was driving without a valid license at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

Her charges are failure to yield the right of way resulting in death, vehicle turning left at an intersection, no state driver’s license and financial responsibility.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee due in court
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. first appeared in court on Wednesday.
Suspect in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee faces judge in Oxford
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

Christi Chen, 39, died while on her honeymoon in Fiji. Her husband, 38-year-old Bradley Robert...
Memphis woman cremated in Fiji, husband charged with murder
Memphis police investigating fatal stabbing
Mother, son stabbed to death overnight in Raleigh
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Jaleen Lee charged in burglary
Over $8K worth of property, gun stolen from home in Colonial Acres