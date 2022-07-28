Violent crime drops while property crime increases countywide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A detailed report reveals that although overall crime has increased in Memphis and Shelby County in the first half of 2022, there’s been a shift in the rate of offense types.

The Memphis/Shelby County Crime Commission and the University of Memphis Public Safety Institute have released a report showing statistics on the city’s crime rates for the first half of 2022.

The eight-page report shows that for the first half of the year, major violent crime reports (murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault) dropped compared to the first half of 2021, according to preliminary figures from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

Numbers show the major violent crime rate dropped 6.1 percent in Memphis and 5.7 percent countywide.

According to the report, the decline was primarily driven by a significant reduction in the rate of reported aggravated assaults (down 10.3 percent in Memphis and 9.7 percent countywide).

Since 2006, major violent crime rates have increased 17 percent for Memphis and 10.8 percent in Shelby County. (Memphis Shelby Crime Commission / UofM Public Safety Institute)

“During the peak pandemic year of 2020, we had a very disturbing increase in violent crime, as did most cities across the country,” said Bill Gibbons, president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission and executive director of the UofM’s Public Safety Institute.

We have a long way to go, but are moving in the right direction. The hard, smart work of law enforcement and prosecutors and the involvement of concerned citizens have all played a role.

The report states that guns continue to be the weapon of choice for those committing violent crime.

For the first half of this year, according to figures from the Memphis Police Department (MPD), over 70 percent of reported violent incidents in Memphis involved guns.

On the other hand, preliminary TBI data shows that major property crime (burglary, motor vehicle theft, and other felony theft) increased during the first half of the year compared to last year, up 18 percent in Memphis and 14.8 percent countywide.

According to the report, the increase was driven primarily by over 3,600 motor vehicle thefts countywide and over 15,000 reported felony thefts.

The reported motor vehicle theft rate increased by 39.2 percent in Memphis and 36 percent countywide.

The reported felon theft rate increased by 12.6 percent in Memphis and 10.2 percent countywide.

Compared to 2006, major property crime has decreased by 26.4 percent in Memphis and 30.5 percent in Shelby County. (Memphis Shelby Crime Commission / UofM Public Safety Institute)

The report noted that much of the increase in felony thefts and motor vehicle thefts appears to be driven by the search for guns in vehicles.

Since the Tennessee General Assembly enacted legislation in 2014 allowing handguns in vehicles without a permit, guns reported stolen from vehicles have skyrocketed.

During the first half of this year, the overall crime rate rose 8.2 percent in Memphis and 6.6 percent countywide.

Compared to 2006, overall crime has dropped 15.6 percent in Memphis and 20.2 percent in Shelby County. (Memphis Shelby Crime Commission / UofM Public Safety Institute)

