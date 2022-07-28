Advertise with Us
Tom Lee Park construction halfway completed

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction at Tom Lee Park is still underway but crews say they’re halfway finished.

Action News 5 toured the space in June and up until then, the progress could only be seen underground. Now, that progress is a lot more noticeable above ground where you can start to see some structures being built.

The park, which stretches over a mile, will be split into four sections: the civic gateway, active core, community batture and habitat terraces.

All of those sections will serve as specific areas for people to use, like an outdoor classroom for Shelby County schools, a playground and restroom areas.

One of the issues previously brought up by people in the area was parking availability at the park.

Memphis River Parks Partnership says they want the park to be viewed like other spaces in the area.

“There’s not 20,000 parking spaces at the Forum for example. Downtown has a lot of parking spaces, we expect people to include the park as part of their journey downtown,” said George Abbott, MRPP Director of External Affairs.

There will be 70 parking spaces along the park.
Park officials say they also encourage people to visit the park while they are downtown for other reasons and may be parked at a different location.

Other additions to the park will be ADA accessibility, allowing those with and without disabilities to participate in much of the park’s new features.

Park officials say there’s also been work done on South Riverside Drive. The pedestrian walkways will be enhanced to allow safer and better access to the park from across the street.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

