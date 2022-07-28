Advertise with Us
Suspect in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee faces judge in Oxford

By Bria Bolden
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oxford, Miss. (WMC) - The 22-year-old accused of killing Ole Miss student Jimmie “Jay” Lee appeared in court Wednesday.

Five days after Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. was charged with first-degree murder, he got his first day in court.

Lee has been missing for almost three weeks now. Oxford police are still looking for his body.

The courtroom was packed, full of family and supporters of both Herrington and of Lee.

Kevin Horan represented Herrington and was granted a continuance by Judge Gray Tollison.

Outside the courthouse, supporters and classmates of Lee held a rally to show their support.

Classmate and friend Braylyn Johnson said she and those who knew Lee remained hopeful he would return home safely. She said that all changed last Friday.

“It has literally been a nightmare — I think for mostly Jay Lee’s parents and his sisters, but literally everyone that knew him,” Johnson said.

When asked why it was important to organize Wednesday, Johnson says it’s something Lee would’ve gone out of his way to do for anyone.

“The people that are defending Tim, he would’ve composed and organized this rally for them. It didn’t matter who they were. Jay Lee was going to be that person in the community to put this together. It’s only right that we do the same thing for him knowing that he’s not here anymore,” Johnson said.

Herrington is no longer being represented by his uncle, Judge Carlos Moore.

The Lafayette County District Attorney says Horan will represent Herrington going forward.

Herrington’s bond hearing is set for August 9 at 10:00 AM in Oxford.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

