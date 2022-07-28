Showers and storms possible over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this morning in our northern counties near Dyersburg, but most of the area will stay dry for the morning commute. However, scattered showers will be likely for the entire area this afternoon. The high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s, depending on which areas get rain today. Rain will also be possible overnight, especially in areas north of I-40.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 40%. High: 94 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain chances will increase on Friday with a cold front sitting over the Mid-South. Scattered storms will be possible in the morning and afternoon with some heavier rain in the evening. There may be a few strong storms with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible over the weekend as the front stalls over the area. It won’t be a complete wash-out, but you should prepare to see some rounds of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will still be possible Monday, but it looks like most of the area will be dry at the start of next week. High temperatures will increase to the lower 90s Monday and upper 90s by Wednesday.

