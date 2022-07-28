Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Showers and storms possible over the next few days

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few showers will be possible this morning in our northern counties near Dyersburg, but most of the area will stay dry for the morning commute. However, scattered showers will be likely for the entire area this afternoon. The high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to mid 90s, depending on which areas get rain today. Rain will also be possible overnight, especially in areas north of I-40.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 40%. High: 94 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 40%. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: South at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain chances will increase on Friday with a cold front sitting over the Mid-South. Scattered storms will be possible in the morning and afternoon with some heavier rain in the evening. There may be a few strong storms with gusty winds and frequent lightning.

WEEKEND: Scattered storms will be possible over the weekend as the front stalls over the area. It won’t be a complete wash-out, but you should prepare to see some rounds of rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days.

NEXT WEEK: A few showers will still be possible Monday, but it looks like most of the area will be dry at the start of next week. High temperatures will increase to the lower 90s Monday and upper 90s by Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee due in court
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
The teens asked for the public to "pray" for the man who threatened them.
Mississippi man arrested after viral video shows attempt to run over Black kids while using racial slur
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Ayanna Hampton, daughter of Autura Eason Williams
Some family of slain Memphis pastor don’t want suspects charged as adults

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to some much needed rain and cooler temperatures
WMC First Alert Weather
Another hot and steamy afternoon ahead with increasing rain chances to end the week
Rain chances Wed - Sun, July 27 - 31, 2022
Much needed rain and a drop in temperatures this weekend
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday AM Weather 7/27