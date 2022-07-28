Shelby County Mayor announces new Gun Safety Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County leaders say they hope a “fresh set of eyes” can help them fight one of the biggest issues in the area.

On Thursday, 25 citizens were appointed to the new Gun Safety Council.

The new council includes educators, gun owners, parents, law enforcement and others.

Over the next three months, they will be asked to come up with ways to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and children.

According to the gun safety laws advocacy group Everytown, in 2022, there were at least 158 unintentional shootings by children, resulting in 68 deaths.

One member of the council said she was encouraged to apply for a seat after a four-year-old was accidentally shot in Germantown.

“And it just reminds me that it can hit really close to home and that people aren’t really invested until they take the precautions that are necessary,” said Elaine Ulmer.

Ulmer is one of two high school students selected to be on the council.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says he also hopes the council can come up with solutions to lower the number of guns being stolen from cars.

Many of those stolen guns are used in much more serious violent crimes.

The council will meet twice a month over the next three months.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.