Ripley VFW buys new bike for boy who was hit while riding

Local VFW rep James Palmer Jones with Jeremiah Crum and his new bicycle
Local VFW rep James Palmer Jones with Jeremiah Crum and his new bicycle(Jon Ross Myers/Tippah News)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Miss. (WMC) - Members of the Ripley VFW gave back to the community after a racially-charged attack went viral.

The incident happened on Sunday in Ripley, Mississippi. Mark Hall posted a video of himself on his Facebook story, showing Hall from the driver’s seat of his car, heading down a street towards a group of nine Black teenagers on bicycles.

He laughs, saying “50 points!” The children rush to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

Hall then calls the children “stupid n*****s.”

Hall was arrested and is charged with nine counts of enhanced simple assault.

Days later, the local VFW took all nine to Walmart where they replaced the bicycle that was hit, Tippah News reports.

One of the teens, Jeremiah Crum, said Hall’s truck clipped his bike while he was riding it.

“We’re digging into that,” said city prosecutor Bart Adams told Tippah News. “I 100 percent believe Jeremiah (Crum) when he said Mr. Hall hit his bike. But I don’t know if we can prove it. If a felony charge is added that will be handled by District Attorney Ben Creekmore and his office.”

One of Hall’s charges could be upgraded to a felony.

