Over $8K worth of property, gun stolen from home in Colonial Acres

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 22-year-old man is in jail following his arrest for burglary at a home in Colonial Acres Tuesday morning.

The affidavit says the homeowner received an alert from his surveillance system that someone was in his home and immediately called the police.

Officer arrived around 10:05 a.m. and found multiple guns stacked on the outside of the home along with two backpacks. A rear window was also broken.

Investigators say the suspect, Jaleen Lee, ran out of the home and discarded a silver and black Ruger pistol while fleeing.

Once in custody, officers reportedly found a pair of iPods in his pocket that belonged to the homeowner.

The homeowner told investigators approximately $8,000 worth of items were stolen from his home during the burglary.

According to the affidavit, Lee told investigators he committed the burglary “because he is in hard times and doesn’t have a job.”

He is charged with aggravated burglary, evading arrest and two counts of theft of property.

He also has a previous charge of theft of property from July 10 according to jail records.

His bond is set at $25,250.

