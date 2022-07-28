Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Off and on showers or storms through the weekend

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Heat Advisory is in effect through sunset in northwest MS over to Helena, AR with high temperatures in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures near 105 in these areas. It will be mostly cloudy with isolated storms in west TN and northeast AR with highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers or storms, especially north of Memphis. Lows in the mid 70s to 80 degrees. Winds: southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms at times as a front moves into the area. A few could be severe with gusty wind. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s. Winds turning northwest at 5-10 mph late in the day.

WEEKEND: Scattered rain chances will linger over the weekend, but it doesn’t look like a wash-out both days. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 70s. 1-3″ of rain is possible from Friday to Sunday in some areas. We will finally start to dry out at the start of next week with highs inching back into the mid to upper 90s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

