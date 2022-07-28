A much needed rainy pattern sets in for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front brings rain to the Mid-South as the week comes to a close and keeps rain in the area through the weekend and just as Moderate to Severe Drought grips the area. Estimated rainfall through Sunday should average 1 to 2 inches with higher amounts possible in some areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 90, and lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

