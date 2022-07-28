Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

A much needed rainy pattern sets in for the next few days

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front brings rain to the Mid-South as the week comes to a close and keeps rain in the area through the weekend and just as Moderate to Severe Drought grips the area. Estimated rainfall through Sunday should average 1 to 2 inches with higher amounts possible in some areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, a light Northeast wind, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, high temperatures near 90, and lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid each day with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee due in court
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. first appeared in court on Wednesday.
Suspect in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee faces judge in Oxford
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Off and on showers or storms through the weekend
Coral reefs are a critical ecosystem.
Breakdown: Why a warming ocean is harmful to coral reefs
Breakdown: Why a warming ocean is harmful to coral reefs
Breakdown: Why a warming ocean is harmful to coral reefs
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 7/28