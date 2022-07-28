Advertise with Us
Miss. man, accused of assault on bike riders, released on bond

Mark Hall
Mark Hall(Tippah County Jail)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Miss. (WMC) - A Mid-South man charged with simple assault has been released on bond.

Mark Hall of Ripley, Mississippi, was arrested earlier this week and charged with nine counts of enhanced simple assault.

The arrest stems from an incident that Hall shared on social media.

The video shows Hall from the driver’s seat of his car, heading down a street towards a group of nine Black teenagers on bicycles.

He laughs, saying “50 points!” The children rush to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

Hall then calls the children “stupid n*****s.”

One of the teens, Jeremiah Crum, said Hall’s truck clipped his bike while he was riding it.

“We’re digging into that,” city prosecutor Bart Adams told Tippah News. “I 100 percent believe Jeremiah (Crum) when he said Mr. Hall hit his bike. But I don’t know if we can prove it. If a felony charge is added that will be handled by District Attorney Ben Creekmore and his office.”

One of Hall’s charges could be upgraded to a felony.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

