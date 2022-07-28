Mid-South college football players in the running for awards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Multiple football players in the mid-south are on the pre-season watch list.

Joe Doyle from the University of Memphis is up for the Ray Guy award for the best collegiate punter.

Another prospect named Braxton Brooks from Tennessee is also up for the Ray Guy award.

The last mid-south athlete up for this award is Reid Bauer from Arkansas.

Jeremy Banks from Tennessee is up for the Butkus award for the top collegiate linebacker.

Mississippi State Emmanuel Forbes is up for the Bronko Nagurski award as the top defensive player.

Forbes is also up for the Jim Thorpe award for top defensive back.

Arkansas Cam Little is a candidate for the Lou Groza award for the nation’s Top collegiate kicker.

