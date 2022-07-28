Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Tigers basketball player is an impressive dunker

Memphis Tigers
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Memphis basketball signee is impressing people on social media.

Kayodirichi Akobundo Ehiogu, known as Koa, is a transfer forward from Texas Arlington.

While at Texas Arlington, he averaged an impressive 67% from the field, averaging 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game.

Koa also has an astounding vertical of 47 inches, making Koa a great rim protector and dunker.

Koa even reflects on his vertical:

“The whole Social Media thing. I had Tik Tok, but I never took it seriously, y’know.” Says Kao. “I had like 500 followers on Instagram. So I said, alright, i’m gonna start posting my dunks on Tik Tock. I Posted one Dunk, and it got like 12 thousand views. And than I posted another one. And then i posted the Backboard Top Touch. After that is kinda how I started blowing up.”

