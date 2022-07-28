MATA to offer free bus rides for early voters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) is offering free rides to voters on Friday during the early voting period in advance of the Aug. 4 election.

MATA has partnered with the Shelby County Election Commission (SCEC) and the Shelby County Voter Alliance (SCVA) to encourage more people to vote.

“We want people to come out to vote,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission. “This is something that demonstrates that in a very tangible way. We hope many people will take advantage of this opportunity.”

The free rides will be available during the early voting period of July 29 on fixed bus routes.

The partnership began in March to provide free rides to voters during the County Primary Election.

“We are glad to partner with the Shelby County Election and Shelby County Voter Alliance again to provide our citizens with transportation to fulfill their civic duties,” said Gary Rosenfeld, MATA CEO. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of the service free of charge to vote early.”

Ian Randolph, spokesperson for the Shelby County Voter Alliance, said members of the SCVA are doing everything they can to get the word out about the free transportation opportunity for voters.

“This is something we have been wanting to see for a long time,” Randolph said. “It’s a big win that benefits not only voters. It shed a favorable light on the city that the local transit authority is committed to helping people get out and vote.”

A list of MATA’s fixed routes is available here.

Early voting ends July 30.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.