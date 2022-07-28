Advertise with Us
Man arrested in domestic violence incident in South Memphis

Jibril Robinson charged in domestic violence case
Jibril Robinson charged in domestic violence case(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Thursday morning in response to a domestic violence call in South Memphis.

Around 3:20 a.m. officers responded to Azalia Street where the victim and suspect were still on the scene.

The suspect, Jibril Robinson, fled the scene and was arrested at I-240 South near McLemore, according to Memphis Police Department.

The case is still under investigation.

Charges against Robinson are pending.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

