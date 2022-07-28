Man arrested in domestic violence incident in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man Thursday morning in response to a domestic violence call in South Memphis.

Around 3:20 a.m. officers responded to Azalia Street where the victim and suspect were still on the scene.

The suspect, Jibril Robinson, fled the scene and was arrested at I-240 South near McLemore, according to Memphis Police Department.

The case is still under investigation.

Charges against Robinson are pending.

