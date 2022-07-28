Advertise with Us
Man accused of stabbing mother and son to death arrested

Jose Murillo Salgado mugshot
Jose Murillo Salgado mugshot(Arkansas State Police)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted by Memphis police in connection with two murders that occurred about 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers.

The Memphis homicide case involves the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son.

At about 12:25 p.m., a state trooper patrolling Interstate 30 spotted a westbound vehicle matching the description of one that Memphis authorities believed was being driven by the murder suspect. 

As the vehicle exited the highway at Hope and turned into the parking lot of a Hazel Street convenience store, troopers converged onto the lot taking into custody Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett, Tennessee.

Special Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the store where evidence possibly connected to the murders was recovered.

Salgado was transported to the Hempstead County Detention Center where he is being held for Memphis police.

