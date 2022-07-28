Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville

A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day.

A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog out of the car and give the dog some water.

The animal is currently with the Collierville Animal Shelter.

