Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Dog left in hot car at Collierville Walmart

A dog was left in a hot car in Collierville.
A dog was left in a hot car in Collierville.(Collierville Police)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is recovering after being left in a hot car at Walmart in Collierville

A dog owner was charged for leaving their dog in a hot car on a 95-degree day.

A police officer arrived at the scene and was able to get the dog out of the car and give the dog some water.

The animal is currently with the Collierville Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee due in court
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. first appeared in court on Wednesday.
Suspect in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee faces judge in Oxford
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers basketball player is an impressive dunker
Mark Hall
Miss. man, accused of assault on bike riders, released on bond
MATA bus
MATA to offer free bus rides for early voters
Man stole checks from a church in Collierville.
Checks stolen from deposit box of the Church of the Incarnation