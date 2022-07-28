Advertise with Us
Checks stolen from deposit box of the Church of the Incarnation

Man stole checks from a church in Collierville.
Man stole checks from a church in Collierville.(Collierville police)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Checks from the Church of the Incarnation deposit box are stolen in Collierville.

Surveillance footage showed a possible suspect that stole checks from a mailbox of the Church of the Incarnation.

The checks were written to vendors, and supposedly the suspect tried cashing the checks.

If you have any information about the suspect contact Collierville Police at 901-457-2520.

