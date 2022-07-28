Checks stolen from deposit box of the Church of the Incarnation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Checks from the Church of the Incarnation deposit box are stolen in Collierville.

Surveillance footage showed a possible suspect that stole checks from a mailbox of the Church of the Incarnation.

The checks were written to vendors, and supposedly the suspect tried cashing the checks.

If you have any information about the suspect contact Collierville Police at 901-457-2520.

