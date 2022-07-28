Center of Innovation nurtures entrepreneurs in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Health is working to build a healthcare ecosystem for innovator and entrepreneurs.

Alejandra Alvarex, director for the Center for Innovation at Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the purpose of the center and why it is important to seek out and nurture health care innovations.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

