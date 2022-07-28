Advertise with Us
‘The case’s legacy is still being played out’: Minn. Attorney General speaks on George Floyd’s murder

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man who was instrumental in the prosecution of Officer Derrick Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd talked about the latest in the case.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the recent sentencing of two of the former officers convicted on federal charges in the Floyd’s death.

He also talked about the legacy this case will leave behind.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Center of Innovation nurtures entrepreneurs in the Mid-South
Minnesota Attorney General speaks on George Floyd’s murder
