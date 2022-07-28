Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Body positivity advocate shares how to love your body at any stage

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to weight, everyone’s journey is different.

Hayley Hasselhoff, actress, curve model, and body positivity advocate, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what the cultural conversation gets wrong about weight, along with some tips to help women reach their goals.

Hasselhoff also shared how she dealt with weight stigmas being in the public eye.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

