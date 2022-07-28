Advertise with Us
Big Redbirds comeback falls short to Norfolk

(Memphis Redbirds)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Redbirds are back at 10 games over .500 on the season.

They want to make it 11 when they host the Norfolk Tides Wednesday night at AutoZone Park.

The Birds are rolling at 52-42, but they’re down 7-1 in this one in the 4th, that is until big-time Alec Burleson gets a hold of this one.

The two-run home run off the top of the wall in left-center makes it a 7-3 ball game, and the comeback is underway.

Later in the 6th inning, down 7-4, Ben DeLuzio up with two men on.

He does his best to try and get this one out of the park on left, it’s all the way to the wall, and DeLuzio is playing giddyup on his horse.

DeLuzio does the damage with a two-run triple. Redbirds now trail 7-6.

That brings us to the 8th and the hot bat of Paul DeJong. DeJong is De-Gone. Another two-run home run. That’s No. 17 for DeJong.

The Birds tie a franchise record with five home runs in the game.

Memphis takes the lead 8-7 but, relief pitching does the Redbirds in. Norfolk with seven runs in the 9th. Tides go on to win it 13-10.

Same teams Thursday when Yadier Molina joins the club on a rehab assignment. The first pitch is 7 p.m. downtown at the Zone.

