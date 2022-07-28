Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive

Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen...
An Amber Alert was issued for Banesa Fernandez-Santis, 11 years old, who was last seen Wednesday in Walnut Hill, Florida, located in the northwest part of the Panhandle. She may be with 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, officials said.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT HILL, Fla. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert in Florida was sent out Thursday for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen Wednesday in the area of the 5600th block of Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill, located in the northwest part of the Panhandle. Banesa is described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and scars on her face.

The child may be in the company of Brijido Manriquez-Ortis, officials said. He is 42 years old and described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man charged in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee due in court
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean has people wondering what caused it.
What is this mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean?
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. first appeared in court on Wednesday.
Suspect in murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee faces judge in Oxford
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding
Pictured is the cover for JayDaYoungan's 2021 album, "23 is Back." The rap artist was killed...
Rapper JayDaYoungan killed in double shooting in Louisiana
The Lincoln Police Department said the teens attempted to steal a car parked at the Lincoln...
2 teens caught trying to steal car using method they learned on TikTok, police say
It was an unusual situation for one fruit stand owner in California.
William Shatner's wallet found at fruit stand
Jaleen Lee charged in burglary
Over $8K worth of property, gun stolen from home in Colonial Acres