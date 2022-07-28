Affidavit: Man breaks into ex-girlfriend’s apartment, kills her boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing multiple murder charges after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and fatally shot her current boyfriend.

The affidavit detailing the incident says 27-year-old Roemello Cash is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and possession/employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

On July 24, Cash’s ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were in her bedroom inside Manor Park East Apartments when they heard her bedroom door open, according to the affidavit.

The two reportedly saw a gloved hand turn on the bedroom lights. The couple checked the apartment and found the downstairs window and front door were open.

The woman’s boyfriend called to report a burglary. As they waited for police downstairs, the suspect, later identified as Cash, fired shots from the apartment balcony.

The affidavit says as the couple ran from the gunfire, the ex-girlfriend fell on the stairs while the gunman ran past her allowing her to identify him.

Investigators say a witness saw Cash jump from a third-story window and chased the boyfriend before firing several shots at him. He then dumped his body in a nearby dumpster and fled the scene.

When officers arrived, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased on the scene.

Cash is in Shelby County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.