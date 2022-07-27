Your First Alert to some much needed rain and cooler temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will move through the Mid-South by the end of the week bringing periods of rain and below average temperatures through the weekend. Rainfall amounts Thursday through Sunday will average 1 to 2 inches for most areas with higher amounts possible.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm along with a Southwest wind at 5 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with periods of rain, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with periods or rain each day along with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, afternoon highs near 90, and overnight lows in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

