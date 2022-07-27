Valuable Chinese artifact stolen from Belz Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a valuable Chinese artifact was stolen from the Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art Sunday morning.

At 10:38 a.m., officers responded to the theft at 119 S. Main Street.

Police have released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

