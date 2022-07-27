Advertise with Us
Valuable Chinese artifact stolen from Belz Museum

The suspected museum thief, captured on video surveillance.
The suspected museum thief, captured on video surveillance.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a valuable Chinese artifact was stolen from the Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art Sunday morning.

At 10:38 a.m., officers responded to the theft at 119 S. Main Street.

Police have released photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

