Valuable Chinese artifact stolen from Belz Museum
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a valuable Chinese artifact was stolen from the Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art Sunday morning.
At 10:38 a.m., officers responded to the theft at 119 S. Main Street.
Police have released photos of the suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
