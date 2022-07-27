Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

US Marshals arrest Beale St. shooting suspect in Miami

Shizmar Shabazz Randle
Shizmar Shabazz Randle(Miami-Dade Police Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WMC) - United States Marshals arrested a man wanted for a shooting on Beale Street in April.

Shizmar Shabazz Randle, 28, was wanted for shooting Randall Underwood on April 28. Underwood died from his injuries weeks later.

Randle was identified as the suspect on June 29 and a warrant was issued for his arrest for second-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

U.S. Marshals found Randle at a home in Miami Beach on July 26 and took him into custody.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

This image provided courtesy of Massport shows Rowdy the Cat after being captured on Wednesday,...
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Betty Greenhaw, Jane Cummings, Chris Cummings (left to right) were Hale Center residents killed...
Texas family killed in New Mexico flash flood, mudslide
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmie ’Jay’ Lee
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Mid-South podiatrist indicted and arrested for $3.8 million health care fraud scheme

Latest News

tnAchieves calls for more than 7,500 mentors by fall
Road closed
Holly Springs Road set for long-term closure beginning next month
Cooper Young Festival 2021
Cooper-Young Fest unveils 2022 music lineup
Ayanna Hampton, daughter of Autura Eason Williams
Family of Memphis pastor killed during carjacking speaks out against Shelby County district attorney