US Marshals arrest Beale St. shooting suspect in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (WMC) - United States Marshals arrested a man wanted for a shooting on Beale Street in April.

Shizmar Shabazz Randle, 28, was wanted for shooting Randall Underwood on April 28. Underwood died from his injuries weeks later.

Randle was identified as the suspect on June 29 and a warrant was issued for his arrest for second-degree murder and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

U.S. Marshals found Randle at a home in Miami Beach on July 26 and took him into custody.

