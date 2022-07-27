Advertise with Us
tnAchieves calls for more than 7,500 mentors by fall

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - tnAchieves is in need of more than 7,500 mentors by this fall to ensure every student in the TN Promise Class of 2023 has mentor support.

The mentor program is returning to in-person, mandatory meetings next year to allow volunteers to connect with their students at a stronger level.

“The entire tnAchieves team is eager to return to in-person mentor/student meetings,” said tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “After nearly three years of virtual or hybrid mentoring, we recognize that there is no replacement for gathering a group of students in-person to establish an initial connection.”

Volunteers are asked to give one hour a month to provide support for high seniors in their community and assist them with their higher education goals.

All volunteers who are interested in applying to become a mentor or learning more about mentor training, visit tnAchieves.org/mentors.

The deadline is Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

