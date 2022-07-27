Advertise with Us
Tigers renew football series with MTSU

(Memphis Tigers)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers have announced a home-and-home series with Middle Tennessee State.

The two teams will play at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium here in Memphis on September 28, 2024.

The return game is set for Murfreesboro in September of 2027.

The Tigers and MTSU last met in 2014 with the UofM winning 36-17, but Middle leads the overall series 17-9 with one tie. 

The series dates back to 1925.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

