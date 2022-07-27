Advertise with Us
Three residents recognized for saving child from car in a lake

Residents honored for bravery after saving a child's life.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff recognizes three individuals for their heroic work.

On May 17, 2022, Officers received a call about a occupied vehicle submerged in a lake.

Once the officers arrived, witnesses informed the officers that everyone was safely outside the vehicle.

The officers were later informed that the driver had driven the car into the lake and that three of the victims were able to get out of the car.

The fourth victim, a child, could not get out of the vehicle.

Two residents jumped in and successfully removed the child from the car.

Once the child was out of the car, the third resident performed CPR on the victim until first responders arrived on the scene.

All three residents were honored by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office with the Life-Saving award.

