Thaddeus Young returns to Memphis for youth basketball camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time since 2019, Memphis native and 15-year NBA vet Thaddeus Young returned to his alma mater, Mitchell High School, to host his Shelby Metro Basketball Camp.

The forward for the Toronto Raptors believes going back to his roots is important.

“Oh, it’s very important,” Young said. “Just for the simple fact like these are the same kids that grew up in the neighborhood just like I did, I used to walk these same streets, come to this same gym.”

Young is hosting nearly 200 kids between the ages of eight and 18 at the camp all week. He hopes that what he’s accomplished through basketball after growing up just like they did can provide some inspiration.

“Give them a chance to have an opportunity to meet an NBA basketball player,” Young said. “To see me, to see that I was the same kid growing up in this neighborhood, and see that I was the same guy walking these same streets, that’s made it, that’s been successful. To be able to give them some type of hope.”

Being back in the same gym where he starred for the Tigers less than two decades ago brings back a boatload of memories for Young, and also keeps him grounded.

Man, when I step back in the gym, like everything-the tough times growing up, the struggle, the coming from the trenches, getting it out the mud-type environment. It’s great to relive those memories because it always brings me back down to who I am as a person and who I am as a husband and as a father.

