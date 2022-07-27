Advertise with Us
Tenn. AG files lawsuit against Biden Admin. for threatening to withhold food assistance programs


By Danica Sauter and Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III lead a 22-state coalition to file a lawsuit against the Biden Administration for enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws by threatening to withdraw food assistance program funding.

The multi-state coalition has been challenging regulations issued by the United States Department of Agriculture that attempted to force states and schools to adopt a new application of the Supreme Court’s decision applying anti-discrimination requirements.

In a release from Slatery, he claimed the changes were made without providing the states and other stakeholders the opportunity for input.

On June 14, a coalition of 26 attorneys general called on President Biden to withdraw the USDA’s guidance in this letter:

https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/attorneygeneral/documents/pr/2022/pr22-16-letter.pdf

“This case is, yet again, about a federal agency trying to change the law, which is Congress’ exclusive prerogative,” said General Slatery. “The USDA simply does not have that authority. We have successfully challenged the Biden Administration’s other attempts to rewrite the law and will also challenge this.”

The multi-state coalition asked the courts to declare the USDA memoranda and rule invalid and unlawful and to prohibit enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

