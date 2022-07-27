Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
YMCA Backpack Drive
Advertisement

Teen robbery suspect fatally stabbed by intended victim

Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a commuter train. (WLS, Chicago Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death while taking part in an attempted armed robbery on a Chicago commuter train.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the teen as Darin McNair of Chicago. Police say McNair was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on the Red Line train on the South Side early Monday.

The person targeted by the group stabbed the teen in the chest.

Police say no one has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This image provided courtesy of Massport shows Rowdy the Cat after being captured on Wednesday,...
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Affidavit offers first glimpse of investigation into murder of Jimmie ’Jay’ Lee
Mid-South podiatrist indicted and arrested for $3.8 million healthcare fraud scheme
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more
Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, has been hospitalized for more than two weeks after doctors say a...
Teen battling brain-eating amoeba after swimming at Fla. beach

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday AM Weather 7/27
Police say the 15-year-old was holding a gun when he and others attempted to rob a person on a...
Teen suspect dies in attempted robbery aboard train
Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Firefighters make progress against Calif. wildfire near Yosemite
State Senate leaders have proposed a ban on all abortions with exceptions for rape, incest and...
Indiana Senate Committee advances abortion bill after debate